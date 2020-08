Muscat: The ROP aviation service airlifted the bodies of two persons of Arab nationality after their vehicle slid from the top of a mountain in the Qaran district

of Tiwi.

The bodies were transferred to Sur hospital to complete the procedures.

In a separate incident, three Omani women were reported drowned in the Wadi Bani Hani area of Rustaq. A 15-year-old girl lost life in the incident.