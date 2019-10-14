Three hotels in Muscat to open this year

The Ghubrah area of Muscat will be home to two prestigious hotels in the coming months. The four-star Royal Tulip Hotel in Ghubrah, with 268 rooms, is expected to open before the end of this year, said Oman Tourism on Monday.

The eight-story hotel building located in Ghubrah targets business and leisure guests with modern amenities.

The hotel will feature two restaurants, extensive meeting and conference facilities that will be able to cater 400 persons.

Ramada Encore Hotel in Ghubrah, a three-star hotel with 164 rooms, expected to open before the end of the year. The property will feature leisure amenities, a rooftop cafe, pool, fitness centres, all-day dining restaurants and a coffee lounge. A four-star Ramada Hotel and Suites, will be located next to the Ramada Encore and inter-connected by a footbridge. Ramada Hotel and Suites Muscat will offer 90 high-end suites and share its leisure facilities with those at the Ramada Encore.

