Three held as police foils drug smuggling attempts

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested three infiltrators of an Asian nationality in two separate cases while attempting to smuggle a large quantity of drugs into the Sultanate in association with an international cartel.

The police command in North Al Batinah Governorate arrested two persons and seized 29 bars of hash and 13 kg of crystal meth.

The police command in Muscat Governorate in cooperation with the anti-drug department and the Coast Guard Police, arrested an Asian national and recovered 16 bars of hash, 10 sacks of morphine beside a quantity of crystal meth which he attempted to smuggle into Muscat Governorate via the sea.

The police took legal action against the defendants. The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances urged citizens and expats to report any information that could help in tracking drug smugglers and traffickers by calling the toll-free number 1444.

