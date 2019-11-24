Europe World 

Thousands protest violence against women

Brussels: Around 10,000 people took part in a protest march in Brussels on Sunday calling for an end to violence against women, police said, a day after similar demonstrations in France and Italy. The protesters in the Belgian capital paid homage to women killed by partners or ex-partners, then marched to the Palace of Justice where they placed pairs of red shoes as a symbol of femicide victims. “Belgium is a very complex country with many levels of power; federal, regional and communal and all these levels of powers do little things to tackle violence against women. “But the main thing we are demanding is a national plan,” said Celine Caudron, one of the organisers of the protest. The marchers held up placards bearing messages such as “That’s enough” and “Not one more life”. The marches came ahead of the UN-recognised International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Monday. — AFP

