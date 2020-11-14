Thousands of Thai protesters call for removal of PM

BANGKOK: Thousands of people protested in Bangkok on Saturday in the latest in months of anti-government demonstrations that have also called for reforms to Thailand’s powerful monarchy.

A few kilometres away, thousands of royalists gathered in yellow shirts and waved Thai flags as they waited to greet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was expected to attend a local event.

The initial focus of protests that began in July was to seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader. “Not only is he incompetent, he also lacks legitimacy’’, activist Sombat Boonngamanong said from loudspeakers on the back of a truck wearing a pirate hat.

“Thailand has not progressed because of Prayuth.” Some 2,500 protesters gathered at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, according to police, putting on songs and dances mocking the government.

— Reuters

