Thousands hold street protests in Myanmar after paralysing strike

YANGON: Thousands of pro-democracy activists took to the streets in Myanmar on Thursday, a day after a nationwide silent strike saw businesses shut and people stay at home in protest against the military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

Street protests were held in the commercial capital Yangon, the central city of Monywa and several other towns, according to witnesses and social media posts.

“Are we united? Yes we are,” protesters shouted in Monywa. “The revolution must prevail.”

Nant Khi Phyu Aye, one of the those on the street, said many of the protesters were youngsters. “They want to protest every day without skipping one day,” she said.

Police broke up a street demonstration in the city of Mawlamyine and arrested 20 people, the Hinthar Media Corp said. At least two people were injured but there were no other reports immediately of casualties elsewhere.

At least 286 people have been killed as security forces resorted to lethal force as they tried to quell weeks of unrest since the February 1 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

In a sign of growing international pressure, the United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar’s military, sources familiar with the matter said.

Wednesday’s silent strike left normally bustling areas of commercial hubs like Yangon and Monywa virtually deserted.

While the scale of the street protests had been dropping in recent days, activists have called for big demonstrations on Thursday.

“The strongest storm comes after the silence,” protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said in a social media post.

Candle-lit vigils took place across the country again overnight, photographs on social media showed. — Reuters