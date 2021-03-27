This Omani merchant still as lively as when he started trading since 60 years ago

In the ancient Massila Souq in the wilayat of Al-Mudhaibi in North Sharqiya Governorate, citizen Khalfan Al Aisari is still sitting in front of his modest shop for more than 60 years.

Omanis have been known since ancient times for their passion for trade. They created markets, diversified their trade, and contributed to improving their economic conditions and the overall economy of the Sultanate.

Khalfan Al Aisari said: “I started trading more than 60 years ago and learned the trade from a large number of well-known merchants in Al Massila Souq during that period. From that beginning a long time ago, I have been able to work in the trading sector and develop it, although when I started I was not a full-time trader. Just like many merchants back in the day, I usually just open trade in the evening, specifically after Asr prayer.,” he shared.

He added, “We used to sell through “Tabriza” in the middle of al Massila Souq, where we put the goods in containers of fronds called “The Qafeer”, but in the morning I used to do some work that was suitable for my age.”

He also said that “the commodities that I used to sell were flour, rice, coffee, ghee, spices, salt, potatoes and other basic necessities. In the past, trade relied on bartering for those who didn’t have money to buy things. This means the exchange of goods with other goods, to provide necessities. In the past, life was very simple, and the citizen adapted to it with satisfaction and conviction.

He explained “most of the goods that I used to sell in the store were from Muttrah Souq and Nizwa Market, and I relied on myself to provide these goods as we used to bring them through convoys that last for several weeks until they reach Muscat. I remember that sometimes the market ran out of some commodities, especially rice, for several weeks. During such periods, the citizen relied on some simple foods such as dried fish, “awal” with dates.