This holiday stay at home, spend quality time with family

The Sultanate is on a long weekend with Isra Wal Miraj falling on Sunday. However, this year, the situation is different as there will be no functions or gatherings to observe the day as the nation is tackling COVID-19.

As for the usual holiday-makers’ travelling will be limited to bilad — back home to the wilayat — if they are working in Muscat, or not even that as many have opted to stay put at home for safety.

With no shopping malls and game centres to while away time, the three days are best going to be spent with immediate family members.

Said al Touqi was just coming out of his grocery shopping when he told the Observer “I think the government has given us enough time to prepare to deal with the situation. Some people are taking their own time to understand the situation but we are reaching there. Everyone is trying to wash their hands and stay away from each other. The discipline is there and I hope this would help to contain COVID-19.”

Did the closure of shops change drastically in lifestyle? Al Touqi replied, “We need to have some sort of awareness and concern about it. Otherwise, we would have taken it lightly. This move has put people on alert about what they can do in public places. We wash our hands more often now than before.”

Also shopping, Michael W explained that he did not have to take precautions because the government had already placed the measures to be taken. “Life is wonderful. I am home with my children doing home schooling, playing music, having walks. They love it because it is like extra family holiday. My wife and I are both working but we are both in position to stay off from work. Life is running but it is cosier at the moment,” said Michael.

According to Hatim Abdulsalam, Life Coach, this is an opportunity. “I would say it is the best way to spend it at home with your loved ones and try to educate ourselves more on what is important in life whether it is spiritually, morally or at a secular level,” Hatim explained.

The focus has come on children. “This is the time to spend more time with the family. Get to know your children better. Have board games that can improve intellect and can bring the family together to play,” said Dr Rajyashree Narayankutty, a surgeon. The impact of coronavirus has its pros and cons said Dr Ameira Raidan, mental health expert. “In my opinion the advantages weigh far more than the disadvantages which resulted in people’s fear. For example, it is an opportunity to learn to practise good hygiene not only because of coronavirus but to be day-to-day practice in our life.

This is also an opportunity to practise healthy lifestyle and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart diseases and obesity that is linked with unhealthy food mainly, inadequate physical activity and smoking.

Let’s take this opportunity to think positively and start to practise the correct lifestyle – especially eating healthy food, having adequate sleep, stop smoking and come up with innovative indoor activities with family members.”

She added, “Despite the fact the coronavirus minimised the social communications at outdoors, mainly restaurant, gardens and shopping malls, it is an opportunity again to have time for self-reflection and spend more time with family and have wise use of social media to share the positive vibes among family members and friends.

True, the virus affected us intellectually and emotionally, still we can invest this healthy anxiety to control rumours and focus on spreading the hope messages and optimism.”

