This doctor leaves with memories of a lifetime

A medic who served the nation for four decades is bidding adieu to the country, holding memories close to her heart, causing tears roll down from those citizens and residents who loved her unconditionally through her journey.

Dr Elizabeth Kurian, MBBS, MS, DA, Anesthesiologist at the Royal Hospital began her career in 1983 following her husband Dr Kurian George who joined the Ministry of Health in 1982, having first posted in the small hospital in Sumail then and later with Sur Hospital.

“It was a hot day in September, I still remember walking on the tarmac of the old Seeb Airport holding the hand of my 3-year-old daughter, Annie John Cherian when she first set glance on the gentlemen wearing spotless white Dishdashas,” recalled Dr Elizabeth.

That little 3-year-old, who is now working as a business partner in the Human Resources department at GKN Aerospace Bristol UK, innocuously asked her mom if they were priests wearing white cassocks from the church back home because she was so used to seeing her grandfather, who was a clergyman in Kerala.

“Coming from a land known for its lush greeneries, I was a little disheartened first at seeing the parched desert sans vegetation, arid dunes and the rugged rocky mountains all around, the first sight from the aircraft.”

Later she slowly started to love the changing hues of the majestic mountains, the shifting multicoloured dunes and the varied desert vegetation of different types of Acasia and Adenium Obesum, thorny trees and bushes and most of all the beaches of Oman with the gentle rolling waves.

“Little did I imagine, that land would be my second home one day. There was not much life those days in Sur, with a small community of hospital staff on the campus. Most of the daily needs had to come from Dubai, Indian vegetables scarce, and even good bread had to come from Dubai. But the fish market was alive with an abundance of seafood.”

She traces back down the memory lane and remembers the day when they first drove to Royal hospital in 1987. There was hardly any building around except for Sultan Qaboos stadium.

“Today, I see the AlKhuwair, Baushar and Ghala skyline teeming and jam-packed with several high rise buildings, shopping malls and multistoried residential constructions. It has just mushroomed over the last two decades.”

There have been grey clouds in our life in Oman too, the devaluation of Omani Rial in 1986, the havoc and fury of nature as Gonu the cyclonic storm that hit in June 2007, and efficiently tackled Arab spring of 2011, a nation mourning the demise of its beloved leader His Majesty, the late Sultan Qaboos in January 2020, the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East and Arab nations, and lately the economic crunch, social constraints and loss of lives due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“As we turn our back on Oman, in the year of the 50th national day, the land of our cherished memories of almost 4 decades, we wish Oman the nation, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Thariq al-Said and his people, all the peace, prosperity and stability in the years to come and peace be upon you, Oh Oman! forever.”