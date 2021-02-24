This day a year ago, first cases were reported in Oman

Muscat: The first two Covid-19 cases were reported in the country a year ago on February 24.

“Two women have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after arriving from Iran,” the Ministry of Health said.

MOH said in a statement that they were the country’s first-ever recorded cases of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

On Tuesday, MOH reported 297 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 139, 989.

MOH also reported two Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll to 1,557.

The total recovery cases reached 131 143, which is 94 percent of the total recovery rate.

Thirty-five patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 182, including 64 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

A total of 863 deaths were registered in the Sultanate in January including 686 Omanis (425 males and 261 females) and 177 residents (148 males and 29 females).

Last year a total of 10,496 deaths were registered in the Sultanate including 8,576

Omanis (5,015 males and 3,561 females) and 1,920 residents of whom 1,623 were males and 297 females.

In December, 863 deaths were registered including 686 citizens (425 males and 261 females) and 177 residents of whom 148 were males and 29 females. November saw 893 deaths of whom 715 citizens and 178 residents. In October, a total of 1,070 deaths were registered of whom 885 were Omanis and 185 residents.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,964 live births were registered in the Sultanate including 6,466 Omanis and 498 residents.

The total number of global Covid cases has topped 111.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.47 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 111,705,909 and 2,473,742 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,188,296 and 500,236 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,005,850.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed Covid cases are Brazil (10,195,160), the UK (4,138,233), Russia (4,130,447), France (3,669,354), Spain (3,153,971), Italy (2,818,863), Turkey (2,646,526), Germany (2,399,499), Colombia (2,229,663), Argentina (2,069,751), Mexico (2,043,632), Poland (1,642,658), Iran (1,582,275), South Africa (1,504,588), Ukraine (1,354,545), Indonesia (1,288,833), Peru (1,283,309), Czech Republic (1,157,180) and the Netherlands (1,075,425), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 247,143, followed by Mexico 180,536 on third place and India 156,385 in fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (120,988), Italy (95,992), France (84,764), Russia (82,255), Germany (68,079), Spain (67,636), Iran (59,572), Colombia (58,974), Argentina (51,359), South Africa (49,150), Peru (45,097), Poland (42,188), Indonesia (34,691), Turkey (28,138), Ukraine (26,531), Belgium (21,923) and Canada (21,720).