These number plates not for use in Oman: ROP

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate General of Traffic, has clarified on reports about the new type of vehicle number plates.

The police said that these types of number plates have been issued temporarily by them for several years now. It is issued at the request of the vehicle owner in case he is traveling to non-Arab countries and is prohibited to be used within Oman.

