These number plates not for use in Oman: ROP

- 23 women arrested for immoral activities in Muscat
- UN official hails Sultanate’s efforts
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate General of Traffic, has clarified on reports about the new type of vehicle number plates.
The police said that these types of number plates have been issued temporarily by them for several years now. It is issued at the request of the vehicle owner in case he is traveling to non-Arab countries and is prohibited to be used within Oman.
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.
observer has 4096 posts and counting.See all posts by observer