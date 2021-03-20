These houses in Shuwaimia look like they’re from a galaxy far far away

Photos and text by Dr Sachin Singh

These super-abode houses are amorphous houses built by using natural and local materials like old fishing nets mixed with plaster for additional reinforcement and locally available stone for flooring.

At first glance, they would instantly remind you of the homes in the popular movie Star Wars which is why they stand out in the mountainous landscape of Shuwaimia.

But unlike those in the films, these houses were built with modern amenities mixing ancient techniques with modern comfort. Equipped with solar panels, the house is sustainable with electricity harnessed from the sun. An inspection inside reveals a solar heater and a solar-powered air-conditioning system.

Located approximately 320 km northeast of Salalah, these houses are near the fishing villages of Shuwaimia. This area has a 30km virgin pristine beach and because of its remote location, has the freshest air and the clearest night sky that’s just perfect for astrophotographers.

The house is said to be using the same principles used by Nasa as they try to create human settlements on the moon and Mars using available resources in the location and environment creating a settlement that is in harmony with nature.

As a doctor by profession, this place is a perfect getaway for families hoping to have a beautiful and calm place to relax. Since one will be driving through Salalah-Hasik road, even the drive itself is already a treat as one sees picturesque and beautiful views from the road.

In the evening, as an avid photographer, I also enjoyed taking photos of the night sky. It is one of the best places to take photos of the Milky Way which is even visible with the naked eye.