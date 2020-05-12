There is always a way to do good in Ramadhan

Doors of goodness in Ramadhan are multiple and most people strive to do good, but this year Ramadhan came at a time when the world is fighting against COVID-19. The virus spreads quickly, forcing countries to take strict measures to combat it and limit the number of people infected with the virus.

Ramadhan this year wears a faded look as social habits changed with the policy of social distancing; methods of communication changed and gatherings decreased if not disappeared. This also applies to some mechanism of charity that was forced to change according to the current situation imposed by COVID-19.

During this pandemic, many people have lost their jobs due to closure of shops or stopping their activities. Most of them have simple professions such as bus drivers, taxi drivers, accountants in stores, and daily-wage jobs such as street vendors and others. Therefore, there are many people in need, but it is important also for people to protect themselves while doing good deeds.

Iman Salem, a volunteer from a charitable team, says: “The doors of goodness vary between financial and in-kind sadaqa or even visiting relatives. What is important in all of this is to make sure to be committed to distancing regulations”.

She adds: “Zakat and other charities may be concentrated in Ramadhan and it is a priority to distribute it to the needy, orphans, the poor, widows and unemployed people who we know. There are many now as a result of this pandemic and its economic and financial effects on everyone. These zakat and sadaqa may also go to the needy through reliable associations by electronic donations without the need for direct interaction, and these associations in turn will deliver this aid to those who need it”.

One of the missing habits this year is iftar gatherings in Ramadhan tents and mosques. But, it is still possible to deliver these meals to the people in need at their homes and accommodations of workers who used to benefit from these gatherings in previous years.

She affirms: “Checking on relatives even by phone as a result of the restrictions – is a blessing of prolonging life. We can spend Ramadhan evenings within the same family without gatherings, through digital platforms. For this, all these activities will be done remotely as well as sensitising worries and problems and bringing happiness to our loved ones”.

Iman says: “Not food or drink, but the sweet word is the basis of people’s love for each other. This can be done through social media and remote contact since people are in their homes these days as a result of the virus. There is always a way to do good”.