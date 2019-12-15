The upside down world of UN climate diplomacy

Given the stakes — the survival of civilisation, no less — it didn’t seem unreasonable to expect 196 nations gathered in Madrid to forge a global warming action plan to declare, in clear and simple language, that they would do a bit more, do a little better.

COP25’s final declaration, for example, could have called on countries to foreshadow — preferably before the end of next year — more ambition in reducing carbon pollution to tackle what scientists who would rather bite their tongues than exaggerate call a climate emergency.

“Emergency” still too over-the-top? How about “urgency”. Does “calling” on nations seems too impolitic? Perhaps they could be “urged”. And if “carbon pollution” offends the sensibilities of fossil fuel exporting nations, then fingering greenhouse gases produced by burning oil, gas and coal might do.

But apparently these options were deemed a step too far for many countries at the 12-day climate summit, which headed into its second day of overtime Sunday with some bleary-eyed ministers rushing to catch planes while others hunkered down for another sleepless night of bilaterals, huddles, stocktakes and “informal informals” which are, in fact, anything but informal.

Welcome to the world of climate diplomacy, where the difference between “shall” and “should” can be debated for days, and determine whether a treaty has teeth or is toothless.

Going into Madrid, climate negotiators had two main tasks.

One was to make clear their intention to draw down more of the greenhouse gases baking our planet and unleashing — with only one degree Celsius of warming — a cascade of deadly droughts, heat waves and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

Under the 2015 Paris climate treaty, virtually every country in the world laid out a voluntary plan to curb emissions through, for example, switching to renewable energy, planting trees, and making buildings more energy efficient.

But the sum total of their efforts would still see Earth hot up by well over 3 C, a recipe for human misery on a global scale.

Indeed, the UN’s climate science panel says that anything above 1.5 C is asking for trouble.

That clear-and-present danger has finally registered with a large slice of humanity, including millions of young people who march through city streets on Fridays to embarrass their governments into action.

Hence the need for more ambition. Negotiators haggled over the wording of these passages for weeks, and in the upside-down world of the UN talks the result passes as a clarion call for action. They could yet be watered down.

Marlowe HOOD