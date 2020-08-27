Main 

The Sultanate’s Ambassador to Kuwait presents his credentials

Kuwait: Dr Saleh bin Amer al Kharousi, Sultanate’s Ambassador appointed to the State of Kuwait today prese41`Q1nted a copy of his credentials to Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait wished the ambassador success in his assignments, and the fraternal, strong relations between the two brotherly countries further growth and prosperity. –ONA

