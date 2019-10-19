The Sultanate participates in ANOC General Assembly

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by OOC, participated yesterday in the opening of the 24th ANOC General Assembly held in Qatar for two days.

The Sultanate’s delegation was headed by Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi, chairman of OOC, in the presence of Taha al Kishry, Secretary General of OOC.

Sayyid Khalid said “Our participation in 24th General Assembly ANOC is in line with the Oman Olympic Committee’s keenness to actively participate in this important international sports gathering that brings all Olympic committees in the world together.’’

He added that “The meeting is a good opportunity to get acquainted with the work of ANOC and IOC as well as to meet with many concerned officials and a number of colleagues heads of national committees in the world and the staff of IOC.”

On this occasion, Sayyid Khalid met with Thomas Bach, President of IOC.

The meeting dealt with a number of aspects related to the Olympic sports and reviewed a number of issues of common interest. During the discussion a visit of Sayyid Khalid to IOC to the headquarter in Lausanne, Switzerland, is Formatted in November.

The General Assembly started with the speech of Acting President of ANOC, Robin Mitchell, who welcomed the attendees and thanked Qatar and Qatar Olympic Committee for the efforts made to successfully held the First World Beach Games and the General Assembly meetings.

“We are delighted to see athletes from all over the world competing in beach games, united by sports, and that the presence of more than 1,000 Olympic figures will contribute in increasing the Olympic movement in the world,” he added.

For his part, Shaikh Joaan al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee welcomed the attendees from various countries and stressed in his opening speech that sport is one of the sources of forming awareness and enriching culture and enhance passion which inspires Qatar to continue in sports development and host world championships and sports tournaments.

He stressed that “the success of the first edition of the World Beach Games comes to consolidate and spread the Olympic thoughts worldwide, pointing out that Qatar Olympic Committee has always been providing all possible support to the Olympic movement.

He added that “The General Assembly meeting will discuss the most important achievements and Olympic programs to support the National Olympic Committees and develop all aspects related to Olympic sports.”

For his part, Thomas Bach, President of IOC, stressed the importance of the unity of international sport and the maintenance of the Olympic Charter, which obliges stakeholders to work in this direction towards the development of sports by encouraging athletes and provide all means for their success in the Olympic participation.

He added “The international federations that have formed the federations are working for the benefit of their athletes they represent and within the next two days we will enhance the importance of the unity of sports and values as part of our contribution to the Olympic society for the benefit of all.”

Bach called on representatives of the National Olympic Committees to continue to do more to support the Olympic sport saying: “Do your best efforts to support your athletes, make the relationship clear and transparent and show them what is expected from them and motivate them to exert their best efforts through the provision of many facilities and all the assistance they deserve.”

He pointed out that “Some sports will be transferred to northern Japan to avoid any rise in temperature during the hosting period, which confirms that the initial impressions were correct about the success of Japan’s hosting of the Olympic Games event and that the interests of athletes come first.’’

After that, the awards ANOC family were distributed to the participants in the development of sports in various countries of the world, namely Isaka Eddie of Niger, President of the Olympic Committee of Niger, Hamad Kalkba, President of the Olympic Committee of Cameroon, Venacbon Julien, President of the Olympic Committee of Benin, Lauren Mar, Secretary General of the Sports Association.

