“The Story of Kai and Gerda” coming next to ROHM

The world-famous Bolshoi Theatre is coming from Russia to the Royal Opera House Muscat with an opera about the love and friendship that two young children have for each other set against the backdrop of a frozen world. Composed in 1979, this magical opera by Sergei Banevich is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s best-loved fairy tales, The Snow Queen, a story themed on the age-old struggle between good and evil.

Known for exquisite lyricism and a light touch with fine, melodic refinement, Sergei Banevich has created a beautiful and harmonious score for The Story of Kai and Gerda. The evocative musical effects suit the romantic theme of the opera and give life to the imaginative wonders in Andersen’s thrilling tale. The trouble begins when Kai is stabbed by a shard from the shattered mirror of evil: rendered vulnerable, Kai is snatched by the snow queen and held captive in her faraway icy palace. Gerda has many adventures and narrow escapes when she embarks on a dangerous journey to find and free her friend Kai.

The Story of Kai and Gerda has become one of the Bolshoi Theatre’s most successful recent productions, offering a delightful and enthralling experience to be enjoyed not only by families with children, but by everyone. With stage direction by Dmitry Belyanuchkin, the opera is performed under the baton of Philipp Chizhevsky.

Come to ROHM to enjoy The Story of Kai and Gerda on Thursday October 31 at 7pm or Saturday November 2 at 4pm. A pre-performance talk for ticket holders only will be held one hour prior to each performance and an Al Mandoos event will take place on 27th October at 7pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

