Albert Otti –

The 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme was a milestone in the work of UN nuclear chief Yukiya Amano, but he did not live to see whether the pact will survive amid the current diplomatic escalations.

The soft-spoken but highly determined Japanese head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed away on July 18 at the age of 72 after days in which his illness deteriorated, an IAEA spokesman said, without providing medical details.

For years, Amano and his team negotiated with Iran about coming clean on its past nuclear activities, and on allowing more intrusive inspections.

In 2011, he produced a key report summing up the IAEA’s extensive investigation on Iran. The information “indicates that Iran has carried out activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device,” Amano concluded. By the time that the nuclear deal was reached by the foreign ministers of Iran and six major powers, Amano had established a channel of technical talks with Iran, which helped the IAEA monitor the 2015 agreement that was designed to keep Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Amano regularly reported that Tehran stuck to its side of the deal by keeping its nuclear programme under strict limits — until July 8, when he informed the IAEA governing board that Iran had started enriching uranium to purity grades that are higher than allowed. Amano had foreshadowed these developments, which were triggered by US President Donald Trump’s walk-out from the deal last year. A month before the 2016 presidential election in the US, Amano warned that the upcoming vote had created uncertainties.

“Implementation of the agreement is still fragile,” Amano said in an interview.

The IAEA chief tirelessly sent signals to Washington that the pact with Iran is the world’s best interest, and to Tehran that it must do it utmost to adhere to the nuclear limits.

However, Amano took great care to stay out of the diplomatic spat between the global superpower and Iran, stressing that the IAEA is a technical agency that merely monitors Iran’s nuclear programme.

Amano was less cautious when it came to making strong statements about North Korea, a topic that was already on his agenda in his previous job as a senior arms control diplomat for Japan.

Amano studied law at the elite Tokyo University and joined the Foreign Ministry after graduating.

In 2005, he arrived as Japan’s ambassador to the IAEA in Vienna.

That Amano was not an ordinary Japanese diplomat became immediately clear at the start of his tenure, when he paid individual visits to all Japanese journalists in Vienna — an unusual move that highlighted his knack for building information and support networks.

Amano also took dance classes in Vienna, and he liked to attend the grand ball that the IAEA hosts every year in the city’s former imperial palace.

In 2009, Amano succeeded Egyptian Nobel peace prize winner Mohammed El Baradei as IAEA chief, as powerful countries like the US sought a less outspoken and more technically-minded diplomat at the helm of the Vienna agency.

Amano won the election — and two additional terms in office — by promising developing countries to pay greater attention to sharing scientific nuclear know-how for agriculture, health and other scientific purposes.

The IAEA chief was unapologetic about the benefits of nuclear power for avoiding carbon emissions, but he was also outspoken about the need to upgrade the safety of nuclear power plants in the light of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in his native country.

“I cannot guarantee an accident will not happen. Accidents happen in any industry,” he said in 2012, one year after the reactor melt-down that was caused by a deadly earthquake and tsunami.

He pointed out, however, that the nuclear accident had led the nuclear industry and government authorities to re-think their safety designs and procedures.— dpa

