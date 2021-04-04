The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat appoints exclusive agency

MUSCAT, APRIL 4 – The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat has announced the appointment of Oman Sotheby’s International Realty (OSIR) as its exclusive sales agency for its branded luxury apartments resting on the shores of Oman.

Recently launched by Alfardan Group, OSIR falls under the umbrella of leading high-end property international brokerage firms around the globe, Sotheby’s International Realty. The OSIR office is located on the 2nd floor at Finaa Alfardan and will be headed by Faisal al Shanfari as the Country Manager.

Boasting an exclusive and robust portfolio of luxury real estate properties across the world’s most premium addresses and locations, the realty will manage the portfolio for The Residences at St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat marking a key milestone towards the launch of the exclusive property.

Commenting on its appointment, Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alfardan Group, stated: “Marking our latest foray into the real estate market, Alfardan Group is delighted to take on The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat with Oman Sotheby’s International Realty.

The international realtor brings world-class services and extensive agency experience that leads globally with a proven track record in luxury real estate to connect local and international investors with the rich Omani real estate market. Backed by a network of experts, the brokerage firm opens up The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat to a global clientele of luxury connoisseurs seeking an exceptional home, exclusive privileges, and unparalleled luxury living.”

The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat feature 170 luxury abodes spanning an array of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, as an ideal real estate investment opportunity in Oman. The project will entitle its residents to a freehold title deed upon purchase.

A beachfront address running along an incredible 360-metre-long coastline enters its occupants into a world of new experiences at The St. Regis branded residences that have arrived for the first time in Oman.

Under the signature brand, residents have access to The St. Regis signature lifestyle and first-class amenities ranging from private butler service, 24-hour concierge and à la carte services at distinct hotel apartments.