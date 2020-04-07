The prescription says Hope, Faith and Patience

Teachers now wear an additional cap. They are now broadcasters as the online schooling has begun.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID_19) has revolutionized the way we think and live. When telecommunications advanced and social media burst into the world arena we talked about how people are isolating themselves. They would rather talk to strangers on the worldwide web than converse with the family members. And we are now doing business online.

It is not quite so it seems. Or maybe this is why the current situation was thrown on us. To know we cannot visit our loved ones and those in Ruwi cannot drive beyond Wadi Adai makes one wonder how much we have been taking granted.

Speaking personally I want to walk on the bridge across the mangrove trees in Qurum. Every time a vehicle passes through, the bridge makes sort of bounces and that is the fun bit. Want to walk through Muttrah Souq and dig through antique rings and want to ride the camel in Adam again.

The Holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching. My friends in a normal situation would be planning their Eid clothes now and running for the last minute shopping. We have been even indulging in online shopping. But this year the focus must be on what we need to achieve now and that is breaking the chain and flattening the curve.

Most importantly we must keep our spirits high.

People in the frontline – the doctors, nurses, medical staff and police and army officers who try their best to convince people to stay at home and the workers without whom the days won’t move ought to be in our prayers every day, so should be the people affected by the closed down.

Even when we are at home we should try to think of innovative ways to contribute in one way or the other to lessen the burden of another individual, the society, the nation. There are already people who have taken the initiatives to make a difference.

What can we do?

That ought to be the question we linger around with. Of course do everything while one is taking all precautionary measures. So even if there are 101 reasons to cross Wadi Adai roundabout think about this question an officer asked an executive who wanted to go to his company – “Which is more important — your company or the nation?”

So for the next few days too whatever our sentiments are — financial, professional or emotional — let us abide by the appeals by the authorities.

Not to forget are the workers from the labour intensive fields. They must be facing hardships and even going through anxiety as they share rooms. To them, as one person pointed out, “Being in the open air feels safer.”

But faith, hope and patience are what we ought to practise now.

It is a virus that no one knows much about as Dr Eskild Petersen from Ministry of Health pointed out, “We just have to wait and watch.”

Meanwhile the families must hold close to their loved ones so they do not take unnecessary risks by venturing out because no matter how many campaigns and messages are directed by the authorities concerned a word from family members and peer group would have an impact. So let us guide each other even though currently sharing is not caring and visiting is not appealing or polite.

But teachers and students have found a way to move on and that is to meet at the virtual classrooms ready for a whole new experience. Of course there are no new notebooks and children are not really asking for new pens and books.

Children being children adapt very fast and learn new tricks than the adults who might be dragging their feet at the changes they are being forced to go through. I am impressed with the teachers too they take time to dress up for the occasion and make their students feel special and take the process whole heartedly although at times they cannot suppress the frustration of not knowing if the students are paying attention in the class room as it is difficult to judge from behind a screen. But something tells me they have been missing the little ones too.

It is a whole new experience for teachers as well no, not because it is online because it is also in the presence of both parents. So if there are 40 students in a class that is an audience of more than a hundred. Parents are working from home too. So it is a mixture of pushy, worried and nervous parents.

But it all proves one thing – we will overcome all circumstances when we put our minds together. Let us not be part of the problem, let us be part of the solution.