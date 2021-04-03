The power of silence

Dr Khalfan Hamed al Harrasi

Naturally, we tend to talk more than we listen, albeit we are created with only one mouth but two ears! We want to be heard. We seek to prove our point! We interrupt and intercept at conversation. We monopolise discussions. Indeed, we live in a world of perpetual sound and in a culture that is hostile to silence because it is usually equated with lack of confidence, shyness, introversion, insecurity, and to a certain extent with incompetency and inefficiency. For others, sound (listening/talking to others, listening to music) domesticates the “monkey mind” from jumping around ruminating over sad moments by keeping at bay loneliness, negative sensations and emotions.

Muteness of oral output, absence of sound or noise, can help muster up creativity, reflection, communication efficiency, and enhance relationships with others around us! Silence could yield more productivity than we think. Silence is not merely muting our oral output but also freeing our body and mind from external aural input, allowing the body to relax and the mind to settle.

Prolonged and excessive noise or sound has been proved to have detrimental effects of overtaxing the brain rendering it less productive. To the contrary, according to the National Library of Medicine, absence of aural/oral input (i.e. silence) for 2 uninterrupted hours a day helps the brain produce new cells in the hippocampus, the brain region related to the formation of memory, involving the senses. Science (such as the study published in the Psychological Science journal on the relocation of Munich’s airport — Vol 13, No 9) shows that constant high levels of auditory input can cause profound physical effect by triggering the brain to release stress hormones.

Without going completely “cold turkey” from the noisy world around us, carving out just 15-20 minutes every day for productive silence to daydream and reflect will help energise your mental health and revive your cognitive abilities as you disengage from external stimulation and slip into undivided concentration of neural processing.

Practicing silence doesn’t require creation of it as it is your natural default state of being! It is a journey of inner self-realisation and transformation. Set a daily time for silent moments. Sit away from external sensory stimuli, and take deep conscious breathing as you find refuge from anxiety and stress. Engaging in such meditation regulates our nervous system by bringing home our sattva (our natural state of inner self-realisation, creativity and compassion) depriving our noisy world, even though for just minutes, of provoking our rajas (a state of restless) and tamas (a state of dullness). Silence helps regulate our hormones and blood pressure, boost our immune system, and enhance our creativity and self-awareness.

Through the power of silence, we strengthen relationships by enhancing our communication skills, teaching us to be patient listeners, to give turn, to change the focus from the feeling of obligation to constantly and instantly react, refute, convince to fully and calmly receive, appreciate, and evaluate messages before speaking or taking action, allowing clear separation of the real from the perceived. So, simply relax, rest, reflect and keep silent!