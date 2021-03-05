The not-so-glamorous world of the rich

Imagine the following scenario: you are the grandchild of the richest man in the world. While on a vacation in Italy, you get kidnapped for a high ransom. Would your grandfather pay it? This is the question that British director Ridley Scott presents to the viewers in All the Money in the World. The movie is based on John Pearson’s book: Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J Paul Getty published in 1995.

It focuses on the real event of kidnapping 16-year-old John Paul Getty III in Italy in 1973. John’s grandfather John Paul Getty I — the founder of Getty Oil Company and an avid collector of art and antiquities — was named the ‘Richest living American’ by Fortune magazine in 1957 and ‘the richest private citizen’ by the Guinness record in 1966 as he was worth an estimated $1.2 billion at the time. The organised crime ring that kidnaps John Jr — The ‘Ndrangheta — asks for a ransom of $17 million from his mother Gail (played by Michelle Williams) who is almost broke after her divorce and full custody of her 3 children in exchange of financial support. She seeks help from her former father-in-law and her son’s grandfather John Getty I (portrayed by Christopher Plummer) who refuses initially to do so in fear of encouraging future kidnaps of other members of his family. However, he appoints his company’s oil negotiator and former CIA operative Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg) to handle the case and ensure the safe return of his grandson.

Meanwhile, while being a hostage in the countryside, John Jr becomes on friendly terms with one of his captors called Cinquanta (played by French actor Rumain Duris) who becomes the contact between the kidnappers and Gail. Time passes by and the ransom is not paid and new parties get involved in the kidnapping which leads to other negotiations and a new suggested figure. But the question remains: Would John Getty Sr be willing to pay his grandchild’s ransom?

What makes this movie so fascinating is the fact that it’s based on real events and if you’re like me — who’d never heard about this incident before — you’d find the whole experience overwhelming. Christopher Plummer’s portray of John Getty is powerful, with the callous business-like attitude towards all problems faced in life generally and during the time of the kidnapping specifically, rarely showing glimpses of being humane even to his own family. Michelle Williams had also perfected the role of the persevering mother who works relentlessly throughout anger and frustration on getting her elder son out of captivity, clashing in the course with his pragmatic grandfather.

John Getty’s interest in the arts is thoroughly depicted with many paintings and artifacts from his personal collection shown throughout the movie (check the J. Paul Getty Museum on Wikipedia for more fascinating insights). The movie was originally shot in 2017 with John Getty Sr played by Kevin Spacey. But after the sexual misconduct allegations against him, Christopher Plummer was cast instead and Spacey’s 22 scenes were re-shot within 8 days (you could still see Spacey in the original movie trailer on YouTube).

Plummer was nominated for best supporting actor for the Golden Globes and the Oscars for this role. All the Money in the World reflects the world of the rich that is not as glamorous as one might think. It also questions our worth as humans in terms of morals and wealth. Ridley Scott succeeds in delivering a thriller that is appalling yet keeps you at the edge of your seat. The movie is recommended and available on Netflix.

(Rasha al Raisi is a certified skills trainer and the author of: The World According to Bahja. rashabooks@yahoo.com)

