Oman reports 15 deaths, recovery rate below 90%

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced 607 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 98, 057, while the number of recoveries stood at 88, 234, which is 89.9 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 924.

The Ministry also pointed out that 74 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 536, of which 201 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

