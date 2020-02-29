The Light of Arabia chronicles legacy of Sultan Qaboos

Muscat, Feb 29 – The architect with a dream left his footprints in the tradition of his predecessors through his emphasis on ‘friendhips with all and enmities with none’, made His Majesty Sultan Qaboos a distinguished leader like no other. In securing his realm, the leader served a nation that, in turn, saw in him a true philosopher king. This is how the famous author of books on Gulf region Joseph A Kechichian sums up the late Sultan in an article in the newly published book the Light of Arabia – Sultan Qaboos.

The book is a collection of photos and articles on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, by Omanis and expatriates, scholars, experts and diplomats, and published by Oman Daily Observer, the premier English daily in the Sultanate.

Some of the authors of the articles in the book did have the privilege of having close association with the late leader, as Sergey Plekhanov, author of A reformer on the Throne, recollects, “Whatever he conceived was implemented in a perfect way.”

While the book is a tribute to the late leader, the articles widely discuss about the legacy left behind by the charismatic leader during his almost 50 years in power.

The articles in the book, no doubt, are the best of the collection, widely read and have already been shared by many on social media. Many of these authors had the honour of meeting the late Sultan, and their reflections reveal the many facets of Sultan Qaboos, a ruler who loved, more than anything, to spend time among his people.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was not an advocate of unmetered modernisation. Rather, he was determined to preserve the best of Oman’s traditional society while incorporating it into a modern framework.

Any history of modern Oman will be written in two segments — “Before Sultan Qaboos” and “After Sultan Qaboos.” For, in our times, no leader has so quickly transformed a society from near-medievalism to modernity, and a country from being insignificant within its region to becoming a globally-recognised force for good. Of no other country, has the name been so synonymous with that of its leader.

So much so that when he left us for his heavenly abode, we lost much of our light. The great son of Oman had indeed been the light of all Arabia.

Internationally, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was admired, and envied, by other leaders, as a relentless force for global peace, reconciliation and mediation. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, upon ascension to the throne, put it succinctly, “He set up a modern state from scratch, a country that is now recognised by all, far and near.” As the preface of the book suggests, in time, we hope this book will be a reference point for scholars and future generations, to understand the legacy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman.

The copies of the book are available for RO 5 at the OEPPA stall (3H7) of Muscat International Book Fair 2020 in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Related