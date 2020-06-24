The latest skincare trend is fitness for your face

MUSCAT: Celebrities and anti-aging experts swear by its effectiveness and research is starting to back it up too. Face yoga is now a much sought-after way to keep wrinkles away. There are a specific set of anti-aging facial exercises that, if done under proper supervision, helps remove toxins and increase blood circulation to the face – thereby maintaining the elasticity of the skin and creating a younger-looking appearance.

Maria Sarfaraz, an Omani national, has experienced the benefits of Face Yoga herself. Certified as an instructor, she has started her own unique platform called Fit Faces Oman to share her learnings. Read on to know Maria’s story.

Tell us a little about yourself and how you discovered Face Yoga.

Maria Sarfaraz: “I have always practiced natural self-care and yoga to keep fit. Unfortunately, in 2013, I suffered a fall which left my face asymmetrical. I decided to try Face Yoga in an attempt to heal myself. Gradually, I started seeing results and after 4 months even others could see the huge difference it made to my face.

Face Yoga has taken away my headaches and jaw tension, fixed my face, helped me become more positive and helps me sleep better.

“Once I realized the immense benefits that Face Yoga provided, I was eager to share my learnings. To become an instructor, I attended extensive programs in Slovenia, Latvia and Russia and I am happy to say that I am the first Omani and GCC national to hold certifications on the techniques of Face Yoga and Facial Restructuring Therapy. In October 2019, I created ‘Fit Faces Oman- The Facial Gym’ with the aim of building a platform to teach people about living a healthy lifestyle to slow down aging. I also try and highlight the fact that facial skin can be harmed by chemicals and quick fixes. Face Yoga offers a better and completely natural way to look and feel younger.”

What is Face Yoga exactly and how does it work?

Maria Sarfaraz: “Facial Yoga involves doing specific exercises that stretch and contract the muscles and skin on your face and neck. An ancient practice, Face Yoga ‘if done correctly’ can have tremendous benefits. Face Yoga must be practiced with a certified instructor. The reason being, that most face muscle are usually never activated and the poses if done wrong can actually mess up the skin and block lymph nodes. However, if done correctly, it can keep muscles strong, boost collagen and helps one relax.

“Your body has a clock, and the different energies in your organs work hardest at certain hours of the day. At Fit Faces Oman, I offer an individualized approach to infuse positivity and remove weak energies. There are some simple starter exercises that can be done as soon as one wakes up and just 10 mins a day can make a huge difference.”

Interestingly, a 2018 study conducted at Northwestern University showed that 20 weeks of daily facial exercise resulted in measurably firmer skin, and fuller cheeks. Participants were women aged between 40 and 65 all of whom looked up to three years younger on average at the study’s completion. Given that it is non-invasive, inexpensive and completely natural, it definitely seems worth it to dedicate a few minutes to Face Yoga daily. It’s never too late to start.