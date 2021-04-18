The importance of staying hydrated during Ramadhan

The days are long while fasting for Ramadhan during summer making it exceptionally important to avoid dehydration. Shabib al Kalbani, a clinical nutritionist at the Ministry of Health says that an adult comprises 70 per cent water and this depends on how much fat a person is carrying in his/her body.

“For example, an obese person has less water by percentage, about 60 per cent and is at risk of dehydration, especially in the tropical climate. This also indicates that they are carrying more fat above the organs and between the organs. When there is fat around the waist and between the organs one is at risk of cardiovascular diseases and chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension, which suggests that they should go for weight management in a healthy manner’’, said Al Kalbani.

Why hydration is currently so important is because we are fasting approximately 12 hours or even a bit more than that. This requires replenishing of fluids and electrolytes’’, Al Kalbani explained.

So what are the ways the fluids can be replaced?

“Replacing fluids does not only mean just drinking water, but also sufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables. This helps one to simultaneously replenish electrolytes lost due to fasting, sweating, physiological and metabolic processes’’, he replied.

“When it comes to coffee, tea and other beverages, we must note that they are to be taken in moderation as they carry some form of diuretic effect’’, pointed out the clinical nutritionist.

Salt is the other element that needs to be controlled, “It is advisable to limit the amount of salt used in the preparation of iftar meal. If possible use other flavours as salt can have an osmotic effect. Salt can cause fluid retention and can also deplete fluids.”

How can we stay hydrated while exercising in Ramadhan?

“If you are an athlete and practises for more than one hour indoors or outdoors make sure you replenish yourself after the fasting hours with fluids or energy drinks that contain six to eight per cent of electrolytes”, – Shabib al Kalbani, Clinical Nutritionist.

Here are two natural options according to Shabib al Kalbani: “Coconut water is also a healthy choice as well as lemon juice, but the one that is homemade and it should not be too sweet.”