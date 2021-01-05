Features 

The horse stands out

Oman Observer

“My extraordinary love to horses left me in a spot where I travel around to shoot only horses, and to focus on equestrian sports. The real start was in 2014 when I attended the equestrian Festival that was under the auspices of the late HM Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Peace be upon his soul” says Ahmed al Saeedi, an Omani photographer. “Then, I deeply focused on this field to reach professionalism. Many events I covered since then added more value to my work and experience. I invested my time and efforts to allow myself to attend all related festivals and events”.
Following the trends in the social media, Ahmed says: “I allocated a special account for this purpose in Instagram where I tried to showcase a decent content. It was a successful attempt as the works are admired by international and local followers and gave me a super incentive to continue”.
On his future ambitions, he hopes “I wish to cover international events in equestrian sports where I will have a chance to meet international photographers in the field. The target is not impossible, though it seems difficult to reach at the time.

You May Also Like

Human interaction causes ‘alarming’ stress in narwhals

Oman Observer Comments Off on Human interaction causes ‘alarming’ stress in narwhals

Rumor has it! German shepherd takes top prize

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rumor has it! German shepherd takes top prize

Chicken Moussaka

Oman Observer Comments Off on Chicken Moussaka