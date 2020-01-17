The great legacy will continue to shine

Words cannot fully express the grief and loss the Sultanate has suffered following the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who had devoted his life to serve his nation and played a peacemaker’s role in the Arab world. People’s love for the late Sultan is the result of a prosperous reign he started five decades ago.

The noble knight, Sultan Qaboos has kept his word and brought about the renaissance of modern Oman.

Welfare of Omani citizens and development of the country in all fields were the most important things that the late Sultan sought to achieve, and this was clearly evident in his first speech when he assumed the reins of the country in 1970. He gave priority to the well-being of the Omani citizen and preparing successive generations of the people of the homeland in all fields, as well as providing everything that can be provided for the advancement of Omani citizens and society in education, health and social development.

His Majesty has made exemplary contributions in the local, regional and international arenas. He was interested in language, literature, history, astronomy and environmental affairs and that was obvious with his direct support for many organisations, such as Unesco and some other regional and international organisations. Recently, prior to his demise, His Majesty initiated a project aimed at spreading the concept of understanding among people across the world in a way that enhances human relations between nations.

This great Sultan lived for the sake of people and he devoted his life to spreading love, harmony and peace among the people on his land and even all over the world, especially in the Sultanate. I believe that His Majesty surpassed Plato’s dreams in building the ‘Virtuous City’ and he achieved the vision of Al Farabi in Utopia and perhaps he proved that Fictions of Masso Campanella, ‘City of the Sun’, and Sir Thomas More’s ‘Utopia’ have become true in Oman. We are absolutely certain, as citizens of this dear homeland, that the late Sultan was virtuous and he led this country towards that happy state with his people supporting him in good and bad times.

However, the journey that Sultan Qaboos began nearly 50 years ago continues, and his legacy will continue, as he had laid the foundations of Oman’s foreign policy, which tends to be neutral, refuses to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and is keen to gain affection, trust and respect of all countries. This has made Oman a suitable place for mediation efforts and settling both regional and international disputes.

His Majesty left a strong, rising and well-established country with the potential for development and the foundations for a confident launch for the future. As such this confirms the integrity of the approach taken by the great leader of this country.

With the passing of Sultan Qaboos, another eminent world leader has become history. A man known for his vast wisdom and who led his country to excellence will not be forgotten. His legacy will continue to shine, and his memory will be passed on from generation to generation. You will remain in the heart, my Sultan, until the heart stops.

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator.