The future of entrepreneurship: What’s next for Oman’s start-ups?

MUSCAT, NOV 2 – It might be big business that grabs the headlines, but local entrepreneurs and small firms are playing their part in delivering jobs, growth and prosperity for people across Oman. Whether it’s the local coffee shop we visit in the mornings, the nearby manufacturer that employs a family member, the tour guide neighbour who takes tourists round or the tech firm set up by friends that is designing apps to meet our everyday needs, we all regularly interact with small businesses to some degree. While these companies might only seem to touch our lives in small ways, their overall impact is shaping Oman’s cities and regions, powering the Sultanate’s diversification and transforming approaches and attitudes to employment.

The road ahead for these local entrepreneurs, the opportunities the global marketplace presents them and the challenges they face as they deal with the hurdles of the Digital Economy will be the topic of Ithraa’s final Inside Stories session of the year: “The Future of Entrepreneurship” 7:30 pm, Tuesday, November 5, at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Training Centre, Al Hail North.

“Barriers to entry to entrepreneurship have been lowered — these days getting your start-up off the ground requires only a laptop and an Internet connection, giving local entrepreneurs easy access to a world of consumers and suppliers. And as our companies reshape themselves to compete in today’s inter-connected marketplace, the possibilities for entrepreneurs are exponential,” remarked Ishaq al Busaidi (pictured), Ithraa’s Director General of Marketing & Media and organiser of the popular Inside Stories initiative.

According to Ithraa’s Director General, Omani entrepreneurs have a burgeoning ecosystem of support in which organisations across the board are collaborating to provide start-ups with mentoring, guidance, advice, finance and state-of-the-art office space. The National Business Centre, Industrial Innovation Centre, The Research Council, The Oman Animal Plant & Genetic Resources Center and Oman Technology Fund are all stimulating a culture of innovation and a growth mindset amongst a diverse mix of local entrepreneurs.

Al Busaidi also introduced the panel for the November 5 event. Noting that HH Sayyid Dr Adham al Said of The Firm would be moderating the deliberations of Yousuf al Harthy from Oman Technology Fund, PDO’s Dr Mohammed al Mughairi, Rasha al Mahruqy from Protiviti, Nasr al Saleh, Renewable Marine Fuels and Mulkie al Hashmi of the National Business Centre.

To reserve your free seat, please email your name and mobile number to: insidestories@ithraa.om

