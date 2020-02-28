THE FESTIVAL OF KNOWLEDGE

Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his needs, is good for him and the experience that one gets from the Muscat International Book Fair is not any different.

Hundreds of thousands of titles, from novels to sci-fi and from cookery to astronomy, the book fair is pulling in crowds from all corners of the society, helping them delve into the infinite world of knowledge and information at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre just as two more days are left to go.

“The Muscat International Book Fair has been, according to me, growing from strength to strength over the past years both in terms of number of titles, countries participating and people visiting,” says Ahmed al Alawi, a teacher from Al Rawdha School. Children, along with their parents, are finding it even more interesting, besides the large rows and columns of book stalls, the sci-fi pavilions that allow them to explore the scientist inside them and make technology work.

At these counters, they are able to convert their scientific ideas into useful things.

“This pavilion is a new addition to this year’s Book Fair and we let children of all ages choose their materials, motors, gadgets and themes and make their own ideas work,” Ahmed al Ghassani, supervisor at the sci-fi pavilion, said.

Free delivery

Besides, if anyone wants to gift any book that he or she bought from the fair, it can be transported to anywhere in the country for free, thanks to the Oman Post initiative to deliver up to 3 kg of books for free.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) pavilion displays a number of titles the Centre publishes from periodic bulletins, analyses, reports and socio-economic studies that serve all social groups.

“This participation comes from the importance the centre attaches to being present in various forums and events with the aim of enhancing knowledge and publicising the role that statistical data and indicators constitute in sustainable development in the Sultanate,” Salim al Shueili, representative of NCSI, said.

Among the printed publications available in the centre’s pavilion is the annual statistical book that displays statistics for all economic and social activities in order to provide economic and social statistical data and information for use in planning, decision-making and scientific research for all institutions in the public and private sectors.

Additionally, the monthly bulletins that periodically display statistics related to all sectors in the Sultanate, as well as the health, school education, higher education and tourism statistics pertaining to the Omani economy, are also in display. The centre’s pavilion will also provide visitors to the fair with a service to update their data.

Summing up, an ideal life is interpreted as some good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience, as said by scholars, is underlined at the 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair which will be open until March 2.