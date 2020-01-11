The Defence Council of Oman issues statement

Muscat: The Defence Council on Saturday issued a statement as follows:

“The Defence Council would like to draw the attention of the honourable citizens that with reference to the first statement in which the Defence Council called upon the Royal Family Council to convene in order to determine who shall assume power, the Defence Council has received a reply from the Royal Family Council stating that the family has convened and determined, in appreciation and allegiance to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and with firm conviction, to appoint whom His Majesty, in his will, named as Sultan stemming from the belief of the Royal Family Council in the wisdom and judicious vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty rest him in peace.

Consequently, the Royal Family Council mandated the Council of Defence to open the will as stated by Article (6) of the Basic Statute of the State and to take the necessary measures to appoint who was recommended by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in coordination with the Royal Family Council.

With the help and assistance of Allah the Almighty, the session for the opening of the will convened on 14th of Jumada Al Ula, January 11, 2020 in the presence of:

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Acting Chairman of the Defence Council

-Lt. Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al-Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs

-Lt. Gen Said bin Ali al-Hilali, Head of the Internal Security Service.

-Lt. Gen Ahmed bin Harith al-Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

-Maj. Gen Mattar bin Salim al-Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman.

-Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al-Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al-Ra’eesi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

-Maj. Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al-Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman.

The session was also attended by:

Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman

H E Khalid bin Hilal al Mawali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura

Sheikh Dr. Is’haq bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court

Dr. Saleh bin Hamad al Rashdi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court

Dr. Khalifa bin Mohammed al Hadhrami, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court

The Defense Council was honored by the presence of the members of the Royal family, as honorable witnesses to the proceedings. Therefore, the Defense Council was honored to open the will and read it out directly to all the attendees, and proclaimed His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur, may Allah protect him, as the Sultan of Oman. — ONA