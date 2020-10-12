The Business Year CEO discusses latest research on Oman

MUSCAT: The Business Year (TBY) has been conducting research on the Omani economy for seven years, sitting down with the country’s top business and political leaders to provide investors with a concise picture of the local investment environment.

TBY’s latest research, led by Project Director Elena Barreiro, conducted in association with Ithraa, and published in The Business Year: Oman 2020, took place against the backdrop of a global health pandemic, which has changed the way we gather information. TBY is used to sitting down with hundreds of executives over the course of a year, but with social distancing measures in place, the conversation moved online and the discussion was rooted firmly in the local response and expectations for recovery.

With the vast majority of interviews conducted online, The Business Year: Oman 2020 features the thoughts and opinions of top business and political leaders, including Qais al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; HH Sayyid Adham al Said, Chairman of the Competition of the Protection and Monopoly Prevention Centre (CMC); Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO); Said bin Hamoud al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; Saif Abdullah al Haddabi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Rahma al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran; and many more.

Alongside this myriad of interviews with figures from across the country’s business landscape, The Business Year: Oman 2020 also features a range of articles and analysis, with topics including oil sector automation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, potential in hydro energy, ICT services, R&D, tertiary care, smart techologies in real estate, and business tourism prospects.

The Business Year has also been excited to open up these topics and others to deeper discussion via a series of Oman-focused digital roundtable events, including COVID-19: Re-assessing Logistics in the New Normal; Fisheries & Agriculture: Technological Opportunities; Oman: Investment Landscape; Power, Water & Sustainability: A Post COVID-19 Reality, and more.

A story of resilience and growth, Oman will continue to remain a key focus of The Business Year’s research activities in the region. The Business Year: Oman 2020 is available on a range of platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, FactSet, Dow Jones Factiva, Google Books, and PressReader, as well as at thebusinessyear.com.