The birds of Muscat

Although the season for the migration and breeding of birds is approaching the end in Muscat, visitors can still notice hundreds of resident and migratory birds gathering at mountains, green oasis and beaches.

Among the most important bird species that can be seen closely are: grey francolin, moorhen, little stint, common snip, dove, ring-necked parakeet, green bee-eater, european roller, bulbul, pale rock sparrow, greater flamingo and night heron.

Environmental sources mention that there are more than 500 resident and migratory bird species in various parts of the Sultanate. Bird sightings attract dozens of bird watching and photography enthusiasts.

“These are golden times for documenting birds, as they seem closer than ever”, A photographer told Observer. Some bird photographers complain about the behaviours of some beach-goers who disturb, or chase away the birds from their natural habitats.

Many seabirds lie on the beaches for a warm bath, while the rest of the birds prefer the shade of trees. All of these scenes contribute greatly to adding an aesthetic colour to Oman’s natural environment.

TEXT & PHOTOS BY: YAHYA AL SALMANI