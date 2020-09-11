The art of public speaking

Dr Saleh al Fahdi –

Recently, after my lecture at the International Maritime College Oman in Suhar, a girl student asked an important question. How can I influence others when I speak?

The question was away from the lecture topic. I, however, answered her: “By being honest with yourself’’.

Years ago, I was listening to Julian Treasure (a sound and communication expert) on TED when he suggested, the four cornerstones or foundations to stand on if we want our speech to be powerful. He abbreviated it as ‘HAIL’. H stands for honesty, A for authenticity, I for Integrity and L for love. After watching the show I was happy that my spontaneous answer to the student was right. “You have to be honest with what you are saying, as this is the first value to influence others when you speak.’’.

We hear some people speaking in a high linguistic style, but our impression sometimes is that they are not honest about what they are saying because the speech is not merely words but body language, voice tone, and feelings that accumulate together. These elements allow us to make our judgement based on the influence of what we feel.

Authenticity, integrity and love are all associated with ‘honesty’. Being honest means you are giving a clear reflection about you, seeing your ego in a clear mirror without touch ups and frills, and standing in your shoes. Being honest will make you authentic which means ‘you are as you should be. It also leads you to integrity so you become a trusted person, which you wouldn’t be without being honest.

Finally, love in its broader form — seeing and wishing people well. Love is also connected to honesty because you cannot feel love for people without being honest to yourself.

Some of the people, who watched my programme, profoundly commented: ‘Your voice entered our hearts’. They did not say: ‘Your words’, which means that, if you are honest in what you are saying, people don’t judge you upon your words. It doesn’t matter the words are formulated ‘nicely’ or ‘artistically’. They judge you upon other elements and find your voice like the voice of their own.

We thus have four cornerstones to rely on, to influence others when we speak. These elements or values should start with honesty which is the secret key to open the minds and hearts of others.