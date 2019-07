WASHINGTON: For some, human rights are not enough — it’s nature’s turn, now. In a growing global movement, environmentalists are trying a new legal route to protect the planet — vesting rivers, reefs and threatened habitats with “rights of nature” that override the long-held human right to harm.

Supporters say they are starting to notch victories and see momentum growing, particularly as the rising effects of climate change spur an openness to untried strategies. Critics call the efforts unwieldy, ineffective — or illegal.

Take Toledo, a lake city in the US Midwest whose citizens have worried about the quality of their water since toxic algae seeped from Lake Erie into the city’s system five years ago.

Stymied residents — fed up with a lack of action — took matters into their own hands this year and voted to give their local water source, the massive Lake Erie, rights to stay clean.

“It’s about saying Lake Erie has a legal right to exist, and that’s a right that we get to defend,” said resident Markie Miller.

Miller said the 2014 algae outbreak in the world’s 11th-biggest lake left half a million people with no safe water over three stifling summer days.

And it turned out that similar outbreaks had gone unchecked

for years. — Reuters

