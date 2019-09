MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s cable to him on his recovery from a recent health setback.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Mohamed al Nasser, Interim President of Tunisia, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

— ONA

