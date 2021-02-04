Thanks cable from King of Jordan

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on his 59th Birthday Anniversary.

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for His Majesty’s fraternal feelings and good wishes. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty the Sultan, and grant him a good health and well-being to achieve progress, welfare and prosperity for the Omani people. — ONA

Related