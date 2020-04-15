Muay Thai, Thai food and more: Thailand is bringing digital positivity through inspiring videos

DUBAI: In a Covid-19 diluted era, Thailand has taken the initiative to bring positivity through inspiring video series that enable viewers to experience a different culture at home through cookery classes, wellness workshops and more.

Available throughout April in a campaign to ‘Bring Thailand to the World… Virtually’, the Tourism Authority of Thailand showcases Thai culture and heritage through entertaining tutorials, with the aim of extending a message of camaraderie and positivity.

The series include Thai cooking classes, Muay Thai lessons, fruit and vegetable carving, Thai-inspired spa treatments and traditional Thai dance suitable for all ages to participate and enjoy.

“During this period of uncertainty, we wanted to reach out with a message of support and solidarity to our community,” said Pichaya Saisaengchan (in photo), Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East.



“This message extends to those who have visited Thailand and to all those we have yet to welcome to our shores. We want to share the vibrant energy of the people of Amazing Thailand with the world as we remain resilient and see this through side-by-side – we hope you and your family stay safe at home.”

Taste of Thailand

Chef Nine from Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and chef Sonia from 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai will each present cooking masterclasses to teach viewers how to prepare popular and flavourful Thai dishes including Thai Pineapple fried rice and Pad Thai to enjoy at home.

Online Muay Thai camp

Viewers can discover the ancient art of Muay Thai through a digital training camp conducted by world-class Muay Thai practitioner and owner of Krudam Gym in Bangkok, Dam Srichan. Muay Thai is known as the “art of eight limbs” and has a history that can be traced to the 18th century. It is also an excellent Thai sport to keep fit through its strengthening techniques.

Home skincare treatment tutorial

Wellness experts, Gift and Jib from Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok combine nutrient-packed ingredients – such as turmeric and honey – to formulate a simple and natural facial mask for viewers to keep their skin healthy at home.

Traditional Thai dance for kids

Traditional Thai dancing combines elegant movements with colourful ceremonial attire and traditional music, taking several distinct forms. It is also a great form of exercise for children. The online class by a member of the Thai dance troupe, SiamSmile Group, covers a variety of dance forms to emulate at home, while also creating a cultural immersion through expressive movements.

Fruit and vegetable carving

An edible art form to keep the creative juices flowing, traditional Thai carving is a major part of Thailand’s history and considered a respected art form. In the past, carved fruits and vegetables were showcased during major banquets, and today the art form is a popular custom practised during the Thai New Year, Songkran. In this workshop, a Thai carving master will teach this unique craft to the world.

Viewers can tune in to the ‘Bringing Thailand to the World… Virtually’ video series on the Instagram page of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in the Middle East: www.instagram.com/halathailand/