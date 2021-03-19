Thailand announces four-phase reopening rules

Thailand is considering a four-phase reopening that will most likely to kick-off in April and will relax quarantine rules. However, the kingdom may not fully reopen to international tourists until January 2022.

The latest Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ recovery plan includes four reopening stages starting with the “Wellness Leisure area Q and Hotel Q” due to start on April 1 and to continue to the end of May. Under this latest proposal, tourists from UAE, Israel, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and possibly India and Russia staying in five provinces will be eligible for relaxed quarantine rules.

The five provinces that are eligible for eased quarantine rules are Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani (Samui, Tao and Phangan islands) Chonburi (Pattaya), and Chiang Mai.

Moreover, groups of one to four tourists must stay in their room from day 1 to day 3, and then they will be allowed to access hotel facilities from day 4 until the rest of the quarantine period. Currently, tourists staying in quarantine are given limited access (around 1 hour per day) to some of the hotel facilities after their first negative COVID-19 test conducted on day 4. Access to more activities and facilities is allowed after the second COVID-19 test on day 12.

Four-phase reopening

Phase 1 – April and May

Tourists will be able to use fitness facilities, swim and go on cycle rides in the grounds (subject to protocols) in the ASQ. Tourists are also allowed to eat food delivered from outside the hotels.

Phase 2 – June to September

Tourists are allowed access to an exclusive travel area or “sea route” while doing Area Quarantine for 10 days. Once they completed their quarantine, they can travel anywhere in Thailand.

The plan is to have Area Quarantine in Phuket, Pattaya, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani (Khon Tao, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan), Phangnga and Bangkok.

Phase 3 – October to December

Dubbed as the “Sand Box” reopening phase where seven specified tourism provinces that are mostly by the sea where tourists that completed vaccination must test negative and stay in quarantine for a day. Also, the requirement Certificate of Entry document will be replaced by a vaccine certificate.

Phase 4 – from January onwards

This will see the “Sand Box” reopening phase all throughout the country. Moreover, tourists will be able to come for a stay of 45 days (up from the previous 30) or utilize Special Tourist Visas, Yacht Quarantine or Elite cards.