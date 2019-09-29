Thai trade exhibition begins tomorrow

The 4th edition of the Thai Trade Exhibition Oman will be held from October 1 to 5 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The comprehensive trade show has been gaining popularity with consumers.

To be held at Hall 3 of OCEC, the Thai Trade Exhibition has generated interest in Thai businesses, and will bring together over 100 businesses including food and beverages, beauty products, fashion and accessories, perfume and oud oil, diamond, jewellery, hair care, health and wellness.

“The show gives traders and visitors an insight into the latest products and services to grow their businesses, enrich customer experience and drive performance. The show also combines an exciting programme, daily surprises and a Trip to Thailand Raffle draw,” said Akavut Tangsilikusonwong, CEO and Founder, Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions LLC, at the press conference held on Sunday.

Additionally, with the initiative and support of TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) as one of the main sponsors, the show will include a special zone for Thailand medical tourism which will host eight professional hospitals —PMC Medical Campus: Phyathai 2, Phyathai Nawamin Paolo Hospital Paholyothin, Thonburi Bamrungmuang, Vejthani Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, Praram 9 Hosptial and Bamrungrad Hospital.

Speaking at the press conference, the Ambassador of Thailand to Oman, Suwat Kaewsook, said: “Oman is a gateway to the Middle East and is a logistics hub. Thai business people are learning more and more about Oman and currently the trade between Oman and Thailand stands at $800 million and that is an increase of 16 per cent since last year. There are areas of interest in investment too. Omani fish product mackerel is extremely popular in Thailand.”

Akavut Tangsilikusonwong, CEO and Founder of Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions LLC, commented, “Thai Trade Exhibition Oman is a must-see for everyone. The show is free entry for everyone. See, taste and experience an exciting array of authentic Thai food, products, medical and beauty care services at amazing deals at the 4th edition of Thai Trade Exhibition.”

This year’s edition will offer major buyers from across the Sultanate and the wider Middle East region an opportunity to meet Thai exporters, wholesalers, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. Business matching event will also be held to upsurge the trade industry on October 2 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Hall.

Waleed al Shezawi, Acting Assistant Director-General of Branches Affairs, OCCI, said, “The B2B will be between the Omani and Thai companies. The companies are mainly healthcare, hospitals, cosmetics, food and beverage. It is a good opportunity to get to know more about the Thai companies and explore opportunities.”

Meanwhile, another new feature at the exhibition is the guided tour of GIT (The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand) to officially guarantee the jewellery quality and ensure that consumers can buy with confidence during the show.

Other highlights that will bring anticipation and excitement on the fourth day of the exhibition is the appearance of Johnny J-Hair, an expert on how to cure a million hair. He will share his magnificent products to reduce the hair fall and grow new hair.

The exhibition is organised by the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in association with Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions LLC.

The timings for the exhibition are Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 10 pm, and on Friday 4 pm to 10 pm.

Related