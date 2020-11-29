Thai protesters challenge king’s military command

Thai anti-government protesters challenged on Sunday King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s personal control over some army units to condemn the military’s role in politics. It was the latest open defiance of the king by protesters, who have broken taboos by criticising the monarchy in a country where it is officially revered under the constitution and laws to ban insulting it. Hundreds of protesters gathered to march to the 11th Infantry Regiment, one of two units that were moved under the king’s command in 2019. “An army should belong to the people, not the king,” Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak told reporters. — Reuters

