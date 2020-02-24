Thai oppn starts censure debate against PM, ministers

BANGKOK: Thailand’s opposition began a parliamentary censure debate against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five of his cabinet ministers on Monday, just days after the Constitutional Court dissolved a key party in the opposition bloc.

The censure motion is likely to fail, but the public debate represents the fiercest criticism Prayuth has faced since he transitioned last year from military ruler to head of an elected government.

Political tension rose in Thailand after the top court dissolved the Future Forward Party, the third largest party in parliament, and banned 16 of its senior members from politics for a breach of law covering political party funding.

Prayuth, who first came to power in a 2014 military coup, is accused by the remaining opposition parties of coming to power through non-democratic means, ineffective administration, abuse of power and corruption.

“Prime Minister Prayuth … allows corruption to thrive and uses the power of his position to benefit himself and others,” Sompong Amornvivat, the leader of the Pheu Thai party and the Opposition bloc said during the opening of the censure debate.

The debate will continue until Thursday. — Reuters

