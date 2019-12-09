Thai massage could get UNESCO status

Bangkok: At Bangkok’s Reclining Buddha temple Krairath Chantrasri says he is a proud custodian of a 2,000-year-old skill – the body-folding, sharp-elbowed techniques of Thai massage, which this week could be added to UNESCO’s prestigious heritage list. From upscale Bangkok spas and Phuket beach fronts to modest street-side shop houses, “nuad Thai” — or Thai massage — is ubiquitous across the kingdom, where an hour of the back-straightening discipline can cost as little as $5.

This week it may be added to UNESCO’s list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage” when the body meets in the Colombian capital of Bogota (December 9-14). Krairath, who teaches at the Reclining Buddha School inside the famed Wat Pho temple, helps thousands of Thai and foreign students who flock to the centre each year. The son of a masseuse, he takes great pride in his role sharing the ancient discipline at a temple whose certification is a proud banner for any massage shop.

“I’m a continuation of our collective knowledge,” the 40-year-old said. At Wat Pho’s complex, trainees run through a catalogue of moves targeting the body’s acupuncture points with thumbs, elbows, knees and feet also incorporating deep stretches and contortions.

Originating in India, doctors and monks were said to have brought these methods 2,500 years ago to Thailand, passing its secrets from master to disciple in temples and later within families. Under Thailand’s King Rama III in the nineteenth century, scholars engraved their knowledge of the field onto the stones of Wat Pho. But the practice really took off in 1962 thanks to the formation of the school, which has since trained more than 200,000 massage therapists who practice in 145 countries.