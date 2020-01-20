Thai court could dissolve oppn party

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court is to decide on Tuesday whether to dissolve the opposition Future Forward Party, in a ruling that could strengthen the military-backed government’s majority in parliament.

The case is based on a complaint that claims the party is seeking to overthrow the revered constitutional monarchy and is linked to the Illuminati, a secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks world domination.

Founded almost two years ago by auto-parts billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Future Forward Party came third in last year’s general election, which the opposition says was manipulated in favour of the pro-military Palang Pracharat Party.

Thanathorn, 41, has emerged as the most prominent opponent to the government led by Palang Pracharat, which reinstalled former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, 65, as a civilian prime minister five years after he staged a military coup.

Future Forward spokeswoman Pannika Wanich said the case is an attempt to eliminate the party, using a claim of protecting the monarchy that few would dare argue against.

“It’s clear that the anti-monarchy claim is the only one that can go so far as to destroy Future Forward Party,” Pannika said.

“We emphasise that this is a deliberate political harassment.”

The case, accepted by the Constitutional Court in July, is best known for its allegation that the party’s triangular logo signifies association with the Illuminati, making the party a threat to Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. — Reuters

Related