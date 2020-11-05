Thaci quits after indictment confirmed

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci resigned with immediate effect on Thursday after learning that a war crimes tribunal in the Hague had confirmed his indictment for war crimes. Thaci told a news conference in the Kosovo capital Pristina that he felt his resignation was necessary “to protect the integrity of the state” because the judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chamber would not allow him to appear as president.

The tribunal was set up in 2015 to handle cases of alleged crimes during a war that led to Kosovo’s independence from Serbia a decade later. The court is governed by Kosovo law but staffed by international judges and prosecutors. Under the constitution, the head of parliament will serve as acting president until a new one is elected.

Related