Testing battle readiness

The officer cadets at Sultan Qaboos Military College of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) conducted a drill named ‘Shield-24’ on Sunday. Units of Royal Army Of Oman, Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) and Ministry of Defence engineering services took part in the mock manoeuvres and demonstration of fire power. Maj Gen Hamad bin Nasser al Nabhani, Secretary-General of Military Affairs at the Royal Office, Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Brigadier Mohammed bin Rashid al Hosani, Commandant of Sultan Qaboos Military College, attended the demonstration along with senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and RAO.

