Tesla to start operations in India next year

Tesla Inc will come to India early next year, country’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told the Indian Express.

The electric-car maker will start with sales and then might look at assembly and manufacturing based on the response, the minister told the newspaper.

Tesla and the minister’s office could not be reached for comment.

India has been keen to reduce its oil dependence and cut down on pollution, but its efforts to promote electric vehicles have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations. — Reuters

