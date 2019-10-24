Tesla shares soar 21pc as surprise profit answers sceptics

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc surprised investors with a quarterly profit that sent its shares soaring, as Chief Executive Elon Musk promised a 2020 rollout of a cheaper SUV and more self-driving technology to stay ahead of larger rivals rushing into the premium electric vehicle market he created.

Shares rose nearly 21 per cent to $307.12 after hours on the unexpected news, crossing $300 for the first time since March 1 after record deliveries and cost cuts ensured a profitable third quarter.

Tesla on Wednesday posted a cash balance increase to $5.3 billion and reported a profit of $1.86 per share, shattering analyst expectations for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The third-quarter results are an important milestone for Tesla and redemption for Musk who had to step down as chairman after a series of scandals and investor doubts about Tesla’s ability to withstand competition from larger, better capitalised global rivals.

Tesla’s gross margins, an important profit indicator for investors, surpassed expectations and Tesla said it was “highly confident” in exceeding the low end of its yearly global vehicle delivery goal.

But Tesla has yet to prove that it can be consistently profitable while managing the start of production for Model 3 sedans at its new factory in Shanghai and for Model Y sport utilities next year.

“Given the breakneck speed of expansion, Tesla will face significant demands on its cash pile,” said Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. The company on Wednesday said production in Shanghai and for Model Y are ahead of schedule, with the latter expected to launch by the summer of 2020.

Tesla also has to contain costs as it develops a gigafactory in Europe, a Semi truck, an electric pickup truck, a new generation of the Tesla Roadster and automated driving features.

The carmaker said it had cut costs 16 per cent on a yearly basis, citing improvements in operating efficiency and a reduction in manufacturing and material costs. Musk said on a conference call that operating costs were the lowest since Model 3 production started.

Margin expectations are higher for Model Y than Model 3, while productions costs are roughly the same as Model 3, said Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla chief financial officer.

Model 3 vehicles made in the Shanghai factory will have roughly the same margins as those made in Fremont, California, he said.

Tesla also expects to generally be cash flow positive as it has grown to the point of being self-funding.

That will allow the company to invest in divisions focusing on sustainable energy, including launching the third version of its solar roof tile this week. “For about a year and a half we stripped Tesla energy of resources,” Musk said. “Now that Model 3 production is in a good place and headed to a great place we have restored resources to Tesla storage and solar. That’s going to be really crazy growth.”

Musk also said Tesla is open to supplying batteries and other components to other automakers.

With Wednesday’s after-hours surge, Tesla’s stock has reduced its loss year-to-date to 8 per cent and added about $9 billion to its market capitalisation.

But Tesla rallies have been short-lived before.

A year ago, Tesla gave a quarterly report that similarly smashed investors’ expectations, igniting a rally that sent its shares 31 per cent higher over the next two months, only to see the stock decline through much of 2019 over worries about corporate governance, profitability and demand for the Model 3. — Reuters

