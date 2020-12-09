Tesla launches second $5 billion share sale

Tesla Inc unveiled a $5 billion capital raise, its second such move in three months as

the electric-car maker cashes in on a stellar rise in its shares this year.

The company’s shares touched a record high on Monday, pushing Tesla’s market value above $600 billion and further cementing its position as the most valuable auto company in the world despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

Ten major banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley, will conduct the sale, the carmaker said in a filing, giving no timeline for its completion.

Related