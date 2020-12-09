Business 

Tesla launches second $5 billion share sale

Oman Observer

Tesla Inc unveiled a $5 billion capital raise, its second such move in three months as
the electric-car maker cashes in on a stellar rise in its shares this year.
The company’s shares touched a record high on Monday, pushing Tesla’s market value above $600 billion and further cementing its position as the most valuable auto company in the world despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.
Ten major banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley, will conduct the sale, the carmaker said in a filing, giving no timeline for its completion.

You May Also Like

Ad group WPP cuts full-year sales forecast on weak client demand

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ad group WPP cuts full-year sales forecast on weak client demand

Oman to host global travel and tourism industry ‘Oscars’

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman to host global travel and tourism industry ‘Oscars’

Volvo recalls 736,000 cars for autobrake issues

Oman Observer Comments Off on Volvo recalls 736,000 cars for autobrake issues