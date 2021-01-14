Business Motor 

Tesla asked to recall 158,000 cars over safety-related defect

US regulators asked Tesla to recall 158,000 cars in the United States because of a safety-related defect.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter to Tesla that a problem with the cars’ display screen and related failures result in loss of rear view camera and other safety-related vehicle functions.
The agency said the defect has been found in certain 2012 through 2018 Tesla Model S cars and 2016 through 2018 Model Xs.
Safety investigators have “tentatively concluded that the failure of the media control unit (MCU) constitutes a defect related to motor vehicle safety,” the letter said. — AFP

