Tesla asked to recall 158,000 cars over safety-related defect

US regulators asked Tesla to recall 158,000 cars in the United States because of a safety-related defect.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter to Tesla that a problem with the cars’ display screen and related failures result in loss of rear view camera and other safety-related vehicle functions.

The agency said the defect has been found in certain 2012 through 2018 Tesla Model S cars and 2016 through 2018 Model Xs.

Safety investigators have “tentatively concluded that the failure of the media control unit (MCU) constitutes a defect related to motor vehicle safety,” the letter said. — AFP

